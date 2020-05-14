Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 214,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of salesforce.com worth $1,227,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $165.73. 4,426,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 833.84, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.