Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,220 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,217,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.38. 217,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $242.30. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.