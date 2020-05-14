Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 346,555 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,235,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,516,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 826.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,370. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,303 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

