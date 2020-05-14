Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $1,167,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

