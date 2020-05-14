Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,436,310 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,323,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,436,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $658,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,202,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

