Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 221,558 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,081,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 155,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

