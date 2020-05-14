Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 260,675 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Broadcom worth $835,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $263.09. 1,141,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,811. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

