Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 294,594 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,511,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,320,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Amgen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

