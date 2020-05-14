Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,136,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.97% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $624,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 676,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.