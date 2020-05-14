Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,939,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.40% of Fastenal worth $966,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 385,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,238. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

