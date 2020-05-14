BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Madison County Financial (NYSE:MCBK) Critical Contrast

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Madison County Financial and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34% BankUnited 15.57% 7.41% 0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.30 $5.58 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 0.95 $313.10 million $3.13 4.68

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Madison County Financial and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 4 3 0 2.43

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.43%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

