Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

BHB stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,000 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 2,300 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,609 shares in the company, valued at $750,946.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $181,242.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

