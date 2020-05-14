Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.76. 390,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

