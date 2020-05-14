Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,464 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.23. The company had a trading volume of 895,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

