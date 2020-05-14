Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BRY. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Petroleum by 7,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 739,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

