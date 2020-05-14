BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.46, approximately 822,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 855,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05.

About BEST (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

