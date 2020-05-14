B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.86. B&G Foods shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1,153,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 674.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

