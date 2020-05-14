BG Staffing Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BG Staffing in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BG Staffing’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.78 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGSF. TheStreet cut shares of BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

