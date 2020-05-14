BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Trading 0.8% Higher

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,845 ($24.27) and last traded at GBX 1,825 ($24.01), 15,929 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,810 ($23.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,681.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,559.40.

In other BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD news, insider Michael Bunbury purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($66,929.76). Also, insider Andreas Tautscher bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,744 ($12,817.68).

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.