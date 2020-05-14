BidaskClub Upgrades Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Hold

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WWD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of WWD stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

