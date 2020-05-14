Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $30.68

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.42, but opened at $30.68. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 3,802,876 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,505,000 after buying an additional 5,455,224 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,354,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,501,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

