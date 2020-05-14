Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Biogen worth $112,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.94. 794,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,031. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.37. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

