Black Hills Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

BKH stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

