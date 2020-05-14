BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Gap Down to $454.44

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $436.05, but opened at $454.44. BlackRock shares last traded at $477.70, with a volume of 518,190 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

