BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.
STK stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.45.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
