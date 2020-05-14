BlackRock Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,991 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,537% compared to the typical volume of 427 put options.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $492.16. 197,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

