Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 455,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

