Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $21.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 184,539 shares trading hands.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.