Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.27.

BLMN traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 208,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,921. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

