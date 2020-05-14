BMO Capital Markets Trims IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Target Price to $15.00

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

NYSE:ITP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 39,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.12. IT Tech Packaging Inc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.