Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of BA traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,874,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,919,295. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

