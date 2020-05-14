Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $134,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. First Command Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $121.20. 32,413,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,953,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average of $273.73. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

