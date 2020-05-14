Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BNPUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Bonavista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

