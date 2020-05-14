Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Receives “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BNPUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Bonavista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
Bonavista Energy Company Profile
