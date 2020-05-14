BosValen Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,368,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,946,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 37.6% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.49% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.95. The company had a trading volume of 379,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,565. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.52.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,580.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $1,523,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,809.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 929,261 shares of company stock valued at $116,610,329.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

