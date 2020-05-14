BosValen Asset Management Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.3% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,296 shares of company stock worth $100,387,795 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.83. 2,303,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,566. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $388.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

