BosValen Asset Management Ltd Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 723.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,962 shares during the quarter. JinkoSolar accounts for 1.8% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.48% of JinkoSolar worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 40.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 61.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 492,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 60,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $665.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.