BosValen Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.3% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 26,801,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,813,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

