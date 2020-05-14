BosValen Asset Management Ltd Sells 51,531 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,531 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy accounts for 0.6% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 23,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $609.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

