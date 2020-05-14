Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $162,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.00. 1,128,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,811. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

