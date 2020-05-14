Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. DHT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,033.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 2,089,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 354,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,776. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

