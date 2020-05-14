Brokerages Expect SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. SPX posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SPX by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SPX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SPX by 42.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 319,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 15,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

