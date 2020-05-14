Brokers Offer Predictions for Manitowoc Company Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11).

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,364. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $7,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 5,550.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 137,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.