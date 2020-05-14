Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,332 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after purchasing an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. 10,091,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.