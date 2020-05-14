Bulletin Resources Ltd (ASX:BNR) Insider Buys A$23,000.00 in Stock

Bulletin Resources Ltd (ASX:BNR) insider Robert Martin bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($16,312.06).

Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Martin bought 628,772 shares of Bulletin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,120.70 ($14,270.00).

Bulletin Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Bulletin Resources Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

