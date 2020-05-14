Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.65 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,874.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,707.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,586.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

