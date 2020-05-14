Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 7,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

