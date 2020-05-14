Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading Down 2.6%

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 306,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.