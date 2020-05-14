Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $39.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

GOOS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. 42,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canada Goose by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canada Goose by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

