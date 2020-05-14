CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Trading Down 8.3%

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 22,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06.

CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

