Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2,666.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NKE stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 6,701,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

